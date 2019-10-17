Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — One person is being detained in a stabbing in Frederick Thursday morning, police said.
Frederick police are on the scene of the stabbing in the 1500 block of Rosemont Avenue.
Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.
Stabbing update: 1 person currently detained. Victim transported to area hospital. pic.twitter.com/Hcm8ET8Wkd
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) October 17, 2019
One person is being detained and the victim was taken to an area hospital.
