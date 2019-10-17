BREAKING:U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Frederick, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Stabbing, Talkers

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — One person is being detained in a stabbing in Frederick Thursday morning, police said.

Frederick police are on the scene of the stabbing in the 1500 block of Rosemont Avenue.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

One person is being detained and the victim was taken to an area hospital.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments