GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The funeral arrangements are set for Montgomery County police officer Thomas J. Bomba, whose death was ultimately ruled as a self-inflicted injury this week.
Bomba was found shot at the top level of a parking garage at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in Silver Spring on Monday. He later died from his injuries at an area hospital.
The D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office deemed Bomba’s shooting to be self-inflicted.
Officer Bomba was wearing his body-worn camera, but it had not been activated, officials said.
Bomba leaves behind a wife and two children.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Covenant Life Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The family will arrive at 10:45 a.m. and attendees are asked to arrive well before that.
People not attending the service are urged to avoid the area before, during and for a time after the service.
Anyone wishing to send condolences to Officer Thomas “TJ” Bomba’s family may:
Deliver or mail cards/messages to:
The Bomba Family
c/o Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District
1002 Milestone Drive
Silver Spring, Maryland 20904
If you wish to donate to the family, click here for more information.
