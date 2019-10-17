BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday morning in Baltimore and across the world began with the news that U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings had died from complications of long-term health problems.
There were condolences, remarks and much talk on social media, remembering his life and legacy of decades of service.
But the question remains- what happens when a seated member of U.S. Congress dies in the middle of their term?
There will be a special election.
When a Maryland congressional seat becomes empty, Gov. Larry Hogan has 10 days to issue a proclamation announcing a special primary election and a special general election will be held to fill the vacancy.
The special primary election is held on a Tuesday at least 65 days after the proclamation was put out and the special general election shall be held on a Tuesday that’s at least 65 days after the primary.
The special election has not been announced yet.
The flags have been lowered at half-staff at the order of Gov. Hogan.
I have ordered Maryland flags to fly at half-staff to honor the life and legacy of Congressman Elijah Cummings. We extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, family, and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/K1gKf06COB
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 17, 2019
“We extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, family and colleagues,” He added.
