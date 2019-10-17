BREAKING:U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Elijah Cummings, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday morning in Baltimore and across the world began with the news that U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings had died from complications of long-term health problems.

There were condolences, remarks and much talk on social media, remembering his life and legacy of decades of service.

But the question remains- what happens when a seated member of U.S. Congress dies in the middle of their term?

There will be a special election. 

When a Maryland congressional seat becomes empty, Gov. Larry Hogan has 10 days to issue a proclamation announcing a special primary election and a special general election will be held to fill the vacancy.

The special primary election is held on a Tuesday at least 65 days after the proclamation was put out and the special general election shall be held on a Tuesday that’s at least 65 days after the primary.

The special election has not been announced yet.

The flags have been lowered at half-staff at the order of Gov. Hogan.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, family and colleagues,” He added.

Comments