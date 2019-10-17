BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you do try to brave downtown on Saturday- make sure you know where to park.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation reminds drivers that parking restrictions will take place throughout the city for the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday.
Parking restrictions are expected to start as early as 12:00 a.m. during race day on numerous roadways along the 26.2 mile course.
Those driving in the City will not be able to park in the following areas at the below times on October 19:
- Linwood Avenue from Eastern Avenue to Fayette Street 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Eastern Avenue (north side) from Linwood to Patterson Park Avenues 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Boston Street (north side) from Aliceanna Street to Lakewood Avenue 2:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Lancaster Street from President to Exeter Streets 2:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- E. 33rd Street from Hillen Road to Guilford Avenue 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Maryland Avenue/Cathedral Street/Liberty Street/Hopkins Street/Sharp Street from W. 29th to Pratt Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- W. 28th Street from Fox to Howard Streets – 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Camden Street from Eutaw to Paca Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Baltimore Street (south side) from President Street to Patterson Park Avenue 2:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Key Highway from Light to Lawrence Streets 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Fayette Street (south side) from Gay to Calvert Streets 2:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Hillen Road from E. 33rd Street to Mervo entrance 2:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Drivers In violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed.
Anyone with questions concerning the location of their vehicles should call 311.
For information on road closures and parking restrictions during the race, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
