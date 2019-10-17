BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders on both sides of the political aisle seem to like the job Governor Larry Hogan is doing running the state.

A new Morning Consult poll shows 70 percent of Marylanders approve of his job performance, making him the second-most popular governor in the country.

Hogan’s approval rating is up slightly from last year, when 68 percent of those surveyed approved of his leadership. In early 2017, Hogan’s approval rating was as high as 73 percent, according to Morning Consult.

The latest poll is made of up just under 10,000 registered Maryland voters, including 4,786 Democrats, 2,432 Republicans and 2,762 independents.

Morning Consult said it surveyed 533,985 voters nationwide from July 1 to September 30 to determine the rankings.

On Twitter, Hogan said he was “humbled” by the results.

According to the latest @MorningConsult poll, an overwhelming majority of Marylanders, regardless of party affiliation, strongly approve of the job we are doing! I am truly humbled and honored by the incredible support from all across our great state. Thank you, Maryland! pic.twitter.com/gD0GB3wBh9 — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) October 17, 2019

All ten of the most popular governors are Republicans, the poll found, with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker coming in on top with a 73 percent approval rating.

At the bottom of the list was Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) with just 34 percent of respondents approving of his performance.