



— Tens of thousands of people from all over the world come to Harland Sanders Café and Museum in Corbin, Kentucky, every year just to see where the recipe for the Kentucky Fried Chicken global restaurant chain got its start.

“I loved the museum and seeing all the old things and the way the prices were back then,” says Nilda Dchebarria, who recently visited all the way from Florida.

And soon, those visitors may be able to see the Colonel’s home as well, CBS affiliate WKYT reported.

Colonel Harland Sanders, who moved to Corbin in 1930, lived right behind cafe. The home fell into disrepair over the years, but it is now being restored.

Currently, the plan is for JRN Inc., the franchise owner of the original KFC, to simply stabilize and clean up the home.

Yum Brands, the corporation that owns Kentucky Fried Chicken, is expected to make an announcement regarding the future of the home sometime later this year. The project is expected to also include a renovation of the current cafe and museum.

“It is going to be amazing,” spokesperson Lori Eberenz told The New Journal.

In the meantime, tourists are excited about the possibility of another historic landmark opened to the public.

“If they were to completely refurbish the house, that would be fascinating to see where he lived,” said Cynthia Binion, who recently visited from North Carolina.