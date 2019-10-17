Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson kept the firsts coming Thursday.
Jackson won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award, becoming the first quarterback to do so in the program’s 17-year history.
Jackson won the award after his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals where he rushed for 152 yards on 19 attempts and scored a touchdown.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins won the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is the first week in the program’s history where quarterbacks have won both the Air and Ground Player of the Week awards.
Both players will receive $2,000 to The USO in their name from FedEx.
You must log in to post a comment.