FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old Frederick man was arrested in a stabbing in the city Thursday morning, police said.
The stabbing happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rosemont Avenue. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.
Police arrested the suspect, Maurice Dotson, a short time after the stabbing in a nearby wooded area. He’s charged with first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The victim was flown to Shock Trauma in serious but stable condition, police said.
