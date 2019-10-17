BREAKING:U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People across the country, including Maryland, took part in a large-scale earthquake drill Thursday morning.

The “Shake Out. Don’t Freak Out.” campaign first started in California and is now spread across the globe to promote earthquake safety.

The drill took place at 10:17 a.m. in Maryland.

If you’re ever caught in an earthquake, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency says you should drop to the ground, cover yourself and hold on.

