BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People across the country, including Maryland, took part in a large-scale earthquake drill Thursday morning.
The “Shake Out. Don’t Freak Out.” campaign first started in California and is now spread across the globe to promote earthquake safety.
The drill took place at 10:17 a.m. in Maryland.
TODAY at 10:17AM | Get Ready to SHAKE OUT!
–
Tag @MDMEMA with photos & videos practicing the drop, cover, & hold on drill.
–#EarthquakeSafety #ShakeOutDontFreakOut #GreatShakeOut #DropCoverHoldOn pic.twitter.com/OSJBSFReHm
— Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) October 17, 2019
If you’re ever caught in an earthquake, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency says you should drop to the ground, cover yourself and hold on.
Keep your instincts sharp! Did you practice? Send us what you’ve got! @ShakeOut
–#EarthquakeSafety #ShakeOutDontFreakOut #GreatShakeOut #DropCoverHoldOn pic.twitter.com/iFJ0DXKuVt
— Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) October 17, 2019
