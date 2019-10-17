BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday a new portal that will allow Maryland residents to access vaccination records online for free.
“This free portal will be a great resource for all Marylanders — patients and health care practitioners alike,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Not only is it a tool to help improve vaccination rates, but it will also help reduce the administrative burden of vaccination record requests.”
Users will be able to view and print official copies of their vaccination records, and those of their family members, without an additional request to a health care provider.
The records will be accepted by schools, daycare facilities, camps, employers, state agencies and other organizations that require proof of immunization.
“Having easy access to records is the first step in staying up-to-date on vaccinations,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Frances B. Phillips. “This portal will help empower patients to take greater control over their health.”
The system is HIPAA-compliant and records are only available to authorized users.
