BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead and another man is critically injured after a shooting in central Baltimore.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Brookfield Ave. around 3:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
Medics responded and transported both victims to area hospitals where one of the victims died as a result of his injuries. The other victim is listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
