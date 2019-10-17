BREAKING:U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter mid-Thursday morning to offer his condolences to the family of Congressman Elijah Cummings, who died early Thursday morning from long-term health problems

“I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader,” Trump said in the tweet. “His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

The strength President Trump is referring to could be connected to their recent disagreements and the investigations Cummings led on the president’s governmental dealings in 2019- relating to the president’s family members serving in the White House.

Cummings was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

