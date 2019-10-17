UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a domestic-related homicide in 2018.
During a court hearing, Erwin Lorenzo Sanchez, 26, pleaded guilty to murder for stabbing his wife to death.
State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the plea and Sanchez’s 40-year sentence following a proceeding Thursday.
On Jan. 1, 2018, Sanchez and his wife had been at a party. At some point, they began to argue. When they returned home they continued to argue and Sanchez stabbed her.
Police arrived and found the victim on the floor of the residence in Brentwood suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to police, Sanchez admitted that he committed the crime as he was being taken into custody.
