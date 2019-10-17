BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Personnel from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport performed a solemn dignified transfer Thursday for the remains of Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Ted Hall.
Hall, a 24-year-old service member from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Private Hall will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Passengers at BWI Marshall Airport this afternoon observed a dignified transfer for the remains of @MarForRes Private Ted Hall. @theMDTA Police, @TSA @BWIfire @southwestair and @USMC participated in today's ceremony. #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes pic.twitter.com/N1t2tCmKbM
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) October 17, 2019
The ceremony was conducted by the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the BWI Airport Fire and Rescue Department, the Transportation Security Administration, honor guard from BWI Airport, Southwest Airlines, and the U.S. Marines.
