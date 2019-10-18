Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the 19-year-old woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Monday morning as Amayah Charles.
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the 19-year-old woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Monday morning as Amayah Charles.
U.S. Park Police said Charles died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday on route 295 at Route 32 near Annapolis Junction.
Another person in the same vehicle as Charles and the sole occupant of the second vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or the moments beforehand is asked to call police at 202-610-8737 or 202-610-7500. Tips can also be sent via email to USPP_tipline@nps.gov.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.