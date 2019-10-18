BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Leader of the Young Finesse Kings was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.
According to his plea agreement, Kenneth Grossman, 29, of Baltimore, conspired to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine as a leader and member of the YFK, a drug shop that operated primarily in the German Park area of Baltimore.
Police obtained authority to intercept wire and electronic communications of the YFK members and conducted surveillance evidence of Grossman directing and coordinating drug shop operations.
Six defendants, in addition to Grossman, have also been sentenced for their involvement in the operation.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
