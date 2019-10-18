BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 17,000 people suffered a severe spinal cord injury last year.
Baltimore Firefighter Shane Horn is among one of those 17,000 people, and Saturday, he will use his rehab to go the distance.
Horn will take part in the Baltimore Marathon on a handcycle.
A friend with a similar injury visited Horn and told him, “you’re going to do the Baltimore marathon with me.”
That goal was relayed to Horn’s physical therapist, who runs Team Kennedy Krieger, which will have 173 athletes in this year’s race.
“If you don’t have a goal, you don’t really know why you’re working or what you’re working for,” Erin Michael said.
Horn will work toward finishing Saturday’s race, but said there is a bigger finish he is working toward.
“Trying to get my body to remember how to use my legs,” Horn said.
