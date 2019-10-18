BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christopher Rather was sentenced to 43 years in prison Friday for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Jasmine Pierce-Morris.

At around 10:30 a.m. on June 12, 2018, in the 2400 block of Westfield Avenue, a woman walking her dog found the body of 19-year-old Pierce-Morris.

The victim’s body was found face down with her hands bound with rope behind her back.

The autopsy results showed that Pierce-Morris suffered multiple fractures to her skull, multiple stab wounds and signs of strangulation.

At the crime scene, Baltimore Police detectives recovered a junior prom picture of the victim and a male, later identified as Rather.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that the victim was planning to meet the defendant, who was her ex-boyfriend, at the crime scene the night before the body was discovered.

Rather was taken into custody, questioned, and provided an alibi for the night of June 11, 2018. However, the alibi witness told police that he was not with Rather the night of the murder and that the defendant asked him to lie and tell the police they were together.

DNA of the defendant was found on the rope that was around the victim. A mixture of DNA from the defendant and the victim was also found on Rather’s shoe when he was taken into custody.