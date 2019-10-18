Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in south Baltimore late Friday night.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Ramsey Street around 9:24 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 18 and 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the arms and legs.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals where they are expected to survive.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.