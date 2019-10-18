Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A fire in the Towson Town Center Mall prompted an evacuation Friday night.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said that the fire broke out in the food court.
Officials said that the fire in the food court was put out.
#bcofd BUILDING FIRE TOWSONTOWN CENTER// CMD advising fire in food court is out// electrical power out in the mall//mall being evacuated. DT1942.^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 18, 2019
The electrical power in the mall remains out, according to officials.
The mall is being evacuated.
You must log in to post a comment.