  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Towson Town Center, Towson Town Center Mall

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A fire in the Towson Town Center Mall prompted an evacuation Friday night.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said that the fire broke out in the food court.

Officials said that the fire in the food court was put out.

The electrical power in the mall remains out, according to officials.

The mall is being evacuated.

Comments