HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Friday afternoon, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other local leaders gathered for a vigil for Rep. Elijah Cummings.
They laid a wreath to honor his memory and legacy.
Cummings represented parts of Baltimore City, as well as Baltimore and Howard Counties.
A funeral for former Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings has been scheduled for Friday, October 25.
The funeral will be held at New Psalmist Baptist Church, 6020 Marion Drive in Baltimore, where Rep. Cummings worshiped for more than four decades.
A wake will begin at 8 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 10 a.m.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that Rep. Elijah Cummings will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Thursday, October 24.
