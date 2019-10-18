Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Keon Gray has been sentenced to 75 years in prison in the shooting death of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes.
In August, A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and six other charges in Hayes’ death.
Gray was accused of killing Hayes in a shootout while she was riding in the backseat of a vehicle with her godmother and godmother’s boyfriend.
