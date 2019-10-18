Comments
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The water in multiple Howard County Schools tested positive for legionella bacteria.
In September, the district started running tests out of caution.
The elevated levels of legionella were found in cooling towers.
The district said it’s not uncommon to find various species of the bacteria in building water systems, but exposure can cause legionnaires’ disease which is a serious type of pneumonia.
Leaders are now working to fix the issue, including chemical treatments and other maintenance.
