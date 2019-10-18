BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From actors to athletes, to top-level executives, the second-annual Baltimore Homecoming brought home Baltimore’s best.

“People who grew up in Baltimore, or worked in Baltimore, who care about the city, get reinspired about the city they love and encourage them to get involved,” President of Baltimore Homecoming Nate Loewentheil said.

Over the past three days, more than 100 Baltimore alumni toured the city and were introduced to the organizations, activists, artists and leaders.

“We want our alumni to find a non-profit that they care about, and contribute financially, we want them to find an emerging artist, and take them on the road,” Loewentheil said.

The practice appears to be working. Last year, one Baltimore alumni donated $250,000 to the Baltimore School for the Arts.

Some of the alumni in attendance this year were former host of Dirty Jobs, Mike Rowe, WNBA all-star Angel McCoughtry and star of the HBO series The Wire, Lance Reddick.

“I’m reaching a point in my life where I’m asking myself how do I give back and pay it forward,” Reddick said. “So I’m here to see how to do that, and it seemed the best place to do that is home.”

Baltimore Homecoming also honored several “Homecoming Heroes,” like Marlo Hargrove, the Co-Founder of Freedom Advocates Celebrating Ex-Offenders.

“We help to rehabilitate those who are coming home from incarceration,” Hargrove said.

Hargrove also said it was great meeting the alumni and networking with other nonprofits in the city.