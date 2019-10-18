Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s time to bring in or cover those plants! Parts of Maryland are under a frost advisory or freeze warning Saturday morning.
A frost advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday for Frederick, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, northern Baltimore and Harford counties. Temperatures in those areas could drop to 33 degrees and frost could form.
Farther west, a freeze warning is in effect for the same period for much of western Maryland.
