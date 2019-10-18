Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County need your help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman.
Matilda Wilson was last seen by family members in the 20400 blocks of Apple Harvest Circle Friday around 4 a.m.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 18, 2019
Wilson is described as a black female, 5’6″ tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds with brown/burgundy hair and brown eyes.
Wilson was last seen wearing a tan robe, black pants, and black dance slippers.
Wilson suffers from dementia, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Matilda Wilson is asked to call 301-279-8000
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
