ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For National Drug Take-Back Day, a Prescription Drug Take-Back event will be held at the Annapolis Police Department on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be located at 199 Taylor Avenue, where residents can bring their pills, patches, lotions, and creams for disposal.

Organizers said those attending the event may dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

A police representative will serve at the following collection sites:

  • Police Headquarters
    8495 Veterans Highway
    Millersville, Md. 21108
  • Northern District 
    939 Hammonds Lane
    Baltimore, Md. 21225
  • Western District 
    8273 Telegraph Road
    Odenton, Md. 21113
  • Southern District
    35 Stepneys Lane
    Edgewater, Md. 21037
    (410) 222-1961
  • Eastern District
    204 Pasadena Road
    Pasadena, Md. 21122
    (410) 222-6145

The DEA will safely dispose of all prescription drugs except liquids, needles, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, and iodine-containing medications.

Those planning to attend are advised that disposal is free and anonymous.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

