ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For National Drug Take-Back Day, a Prescription Drug Take-Back event will be held at the Annapolis Police Department on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be located at 199 Taylor Avenue, where residents can bring their pills, patches, lotions, and creams for disposal.
Organizers said those attending the event may dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
A police representative will serve at the following collection sites:
- Police Headquarters
8495 Veterans Highway
Millersville, Md. 21108
- Northern District
939 Hammonds Lane
Baltimore, Md. 21225
- Western District
8273 Telegraph Road
Odenton, Md. 21113
- Southern District
35 Stepneys Lane
Edgewater, Md. 21037
(410) 222-1961
- Eastern District
204 Pasadena Road
Pasadena, Md. 21122
(410) 222-6145
The DEA will safely dispose of all prescription drugs except liquids, needles, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, and iodine-containing medications.
Those planning to attend are advised that disposal is free and anonymous.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.