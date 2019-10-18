Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Carr, jersey swap, Local TV, Marcus Peters, Ravens, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re watching the Baltimore Ravens take on the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, you’ll need to get used to two players wearing new numbers on the field.

The Ravens announced Friday morning that cornerback Brandon Carr would take over number 39 and cornerback Marcus Peters would switch to number 24.

On Twitter, the team posted several photos of the duo with a lighthearted caption reading: “Excuse me, can I talk to you for a minute? Can I have your number? Can I have it?”

Comments