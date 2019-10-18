BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re watching the Baltimore Ravens take on the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, you’ll need to get used to two players wearing new numbers on the field.
The Ravens announced Friday morning that cornerback Brandon Carr would take over number 39 and cornerback Marcus Peters would switch to number 24.
A little jersey # swap❗️@marcuspeters will be wearing 24 now, and @BCarr39 will move to 39. pic.twitter.com/k87MudUalE
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2019
On Twitter, the team posted several photos of the duo with a lighthearted caption reading: “Excuse me, can I talk to you for a minute? Can I have your number? Can I have it?”
“Excuse me, can I talk to you for a minute?
Can I have your number?
Can I have it?”
🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/udjxMftZIa
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2019
