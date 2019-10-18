WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that Rep. Elijah Cummings will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Thursday, October 24.
Cummings served in the House for more than 20 years and was Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Pelosi said after Cummings’ passing:
“In the House, Elijah was our North Star. He was a leader of towering character and integrity, whose stirring voice and steadfast values pushed the Congress and country to rise always to a higher purpose. His principled leadership as Chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform was the perfect testament to his commitment to restoring honesty and honor to government, and leaves a powerful legacy for years to come.”
A formal ceremony will be held Thursday morning, which will be open to Members of Congress, the Cummings family and invited guests. Following the memorial service, there will be a public viewing. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
