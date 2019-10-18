Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will hold a vigil Friday evening at the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ office in Ellicott City.
Cummings died early Thursday morning at age 68.
“He represented every one of his constituents with dignity, respect, and integrity,” Ball said in a statement. “As a leader and a friend, he was always there for us. He was a fighter, and he was our fighter. All of Howard County, including myself, will miss him greatly.”
The vigil is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. outside Cummings’ office at 8267 Main Street.
