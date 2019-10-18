COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Route 29 near Columbia was closed in both directions at Rivers Edge Road Friday morning due to fatal crash involving an overturned gravel truck.
Police said the driver of the truck died at the scene and another driver was being taken to an area hospital.
A crew on the scene showed first responders loading a person into a Maryland State Police helicopter, which took off from the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: Rt. 29 is closed in both directions at Rivers Edge for an overturned gravel truck. Driver pronounced dead at scene. The driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash is being taken to the hospital. Will update.
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) October 18, 2019
At 9:15 a.m., some northbound traffic appeared to be moving, though southbound lanes remain closed.
