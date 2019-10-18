  • WJZ 13On Air

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Route 29 near Columbia was closed in both directions at Rivers Edge Road Friday morning due to fatal crash involving an overturned gravel truck.

Police said the driver of the truck died at the scene and another driver was being taken to an area hospital.

A crew on the scene showed first responders loading a person into a Maryland State Police helicopter, which took off from the area.

At 9:15 a.m., some northbound traffic appeared to be moving, though southbound lanes remain closed.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

