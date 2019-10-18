Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old Frederick man was arrested for allegedly beating his parents with a baseball bat, critically injuring them, police said.
Salvador Javitt is charged with attempted first-degree and second-degree murder in the assault, which police said happened Wednesday night in the 6700 block of Overton Circle.
Osiris Javitt-Romano, 47, and Gloriana Javitt, 44, both remain in critical condition at Shock Trauma.
The assault is still under investigation, police said.
