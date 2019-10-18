Filed Under:assault, Baltimore News, baseball bat beating, Frederick, Gloriana Javitt, Local TV, Osiris Javitt-Romano, Salvador Javitt, Talkers

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old Frederick man was arrested for allegedly beating his parents with a baseball bat, critically injuring them, police said.

Salvador Javitt is charged with attempted first-degree and second-degree murder in the assault, which police said happened Wednesday night in the 6700 block of Overton Circle.

Salvador Javitt. Courtesy: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Osiris Javitt-Romano, 47, and Gloriana Javitt, 44, both remain in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

The assault is still under investigation, police said.

Comments