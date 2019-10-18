  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second victim of a deadly shooting in central Baltimore Thursday afternoon has died.

Police said two victims, a 32-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, have now died at Shock Trauma. One of the victims died Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue.

The victims’ deaths bring Baltimore’s 2019 homicide number to 275, 25 higher than this time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

