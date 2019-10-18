Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police have arrested the suspect involved in multiple thefts cases across the county.
Officers reported that there has been a variety of thefts and burglaries from vending machines in Linthicum, Hanover and Pasadena since June 1.
The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Steven Scott Freeman, of the 1300 block of Ashburton Drive in Millersville.
Freeman has since been charged with a dozen similar cases with varying charges, police said.
Freeman was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property with value of over $1,000, theft less than $100 and malicious destruction of property value greater than $1,000.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
