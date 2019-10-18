  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police have arrested the suspect involved in multiple thefts cases across the county.

Officers reported that there has been a variety of thefts and burglaries from vending machines in Linthicum, Hanover and Pasadena since June 1.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Steven Scott Freeman, of the 1300 block of Ashburton Drive in Millersville.

Steven Scott Freeman. Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

Freeman has since been charged with a dozen similar cases with varying charges, police said.

Freeman was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property with value of over $1,000, theft less than $100 and malicious destruction of property value greater than $1,000.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

