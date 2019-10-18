TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Towson University student will appear in court Friday morning on charges he raped a fellow student last month.
Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo faces a number of charges, including first-degree rape and false imprisonment, stemming from an encounter with a female student in a university residence hall on September 22.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 8:30 a.m.
Police said Igwilo began making sexual advances toward the woman while they were watching a movie, which he continued even after the woman told him to stop. He reportedly held the victim down before raping and physically hurting her.
Igwilo’s defense attorneys, however, said the encounter was consentual until the victim saw him recording it on his cell phone.
You must log in to post a comment.