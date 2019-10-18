Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First frost of fall is coming overnight to areas north and west of the city , where it will drop into the low to mid 30’s.
Saturday, a sunny and dry start to the weekend, which will make for perfect conditions for the Baltimore Running Festival! Highs Saturday, after a chilly start, should be in the low to mid 60’s.
Clouds will return on Sunday, and some rain is possible. The majority should fall over the Eastern Shore , and far southern Maryland as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor pass through the Eastern coast of North Carolina.
Warmer and dry weather will return on Monday.
Have a splendid weekend! Bob Turk
