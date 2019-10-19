GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County say a man has died as a result of his injuries after being punched in the head during an altercation with another man.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, police responded to the intersection of Oak Manor Drive and Woodhill Drive in Glen Burnie for a report of an assault.

A witness reported they saw a man get out of a vehicle and punch another man in the face. The blow to the head knocked the victim to the ground where the victim struck his head again.

The victim, Karl Richard Shurger, 59, of Glen Burnie, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The suspect had fled the scene prior to fire and police arrival.

On Oct. 2, homicide detectives executed several search warrants and interviewed the suspect. The suspect was identified as Tiwand Nathaniel McClary Jr., 25, of Glen Burnie.

McClary said he had gotten into a verbal altercation inside of a convenience store with the victim.

McClary said he followed the victim in a vehicle as he walked away from the store. He then admitted to stopping the car, getting out and starting another verbal altercation.

He also admitted to punching the victim in the head where he collapsed to the ground.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Shurger’s death as a blunt force head injury with associated complications and the manner being a homicide.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and charged McClary with manslaughter and second-degree assault.