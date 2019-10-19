BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland soldier made history Friday as runner-up in the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition.
For the first time in Maryland National Guard history, Spc. Hunter Olson moved through the tiers of the Best Warrior Competiton, all the way to the national level, the 2019 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition.
Olson was a close runner-up for first place, something never accomplished by any Maryland National Guard Soldier before.
Hailing from the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Olson faced competition that was stacked with the best Soldiers and non-commissioned officers from 11 different commands.
He placed first overall in the ruck march, winning him the “Point Man Award.”
Over the six-day competition, 11 Soldiers and 11 NCOs were tested on their knowledge, skills, and abilities through demonstrations of critical thinking, navigating urban warfare situations, formal board interviews, physical fitness challenges, written exams, and more.
