OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands of hungry children around the world will now be fed a healthy and nutritious meal thanks to helping hands in Baltimore County.
More than 100,000 bags of food will leave the New Town High School cafeteria in Owings Mills and go to malnourished children in nearly 70 countries.
“These go to any country in the world, like Nicaragua, where it’s needed,” Event Coordinator Eric Davis said. “Sometimes with disasters, they go to places in the United States.”
A rice vitamin protein mixture is turning hunger into hope as UPS partners with FEMA to spread a message right here in Maryland, to another side of the globe and make a difference.
“We have the rice, your base, it has a soy and mixture of vitamins,” Davis said. “When they go out, those get the high protein and the vitamins that they need.”
Four boxes of meals can serve 10 kids for an entire year.
“It’s just a great feeling to know you’re making a difference in the whole world of a child,” Davis said. “In two hours, I think it’s the greatest thing, and UPS has been behind us. We do this in many states and this is the greatest thing I’ve ever been a part of and I love it.”
UPS sponsors the event every year. If you want to get involved, visit fmsc.org.
