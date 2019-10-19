Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in northeast Baltimore in broad daylight Saturday.
Police responded to Ravenwood Avenue at Bel Air Road around 1 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male and an unknown male, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital where the second victim was pronounced dead.
The condition of the 15-year-old victim is unknown at this time.
Homicide detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
