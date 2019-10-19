Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in northeast Baltimore.
Police were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a dispute between the victim and an unidentified black male suspect.
Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
