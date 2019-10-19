Comments
FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information related to a string of burglaries, vandalism and vehicle thefts that have occurred in the Fallston area since August.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said there have been 18 vehicle thefts, one burglary and one report of vandalism.
Seeking information regarding a string of thefts from vehicles, vandalism, and burglaries that have occurred in the Fallston area since August. 18 thefts from vehicles, one attempted burglary, one burglary and one report of vandalism. Call 410-692-7880 with tips. pic.twitter.com/XsabCuiE4l
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2019
Officials are asking anyone with information to call 410-692-7880 with tips.
