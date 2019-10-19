  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Burglary, Fallston, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Talkers, Vehicle Theft

FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information related to a string of burglaries, vandalism and vehicle thefts that have occurred in the Fallston area since August.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said there have been 18 vehicle thefts, one burglary and one report of vandalism.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 410-692-7880 with tips.

Comments