GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police officer Thomas Bomba was laid to rest in Gaithersburg on Saturday.
Officials ruled Bomba’s death the result of a self-inflicted injury.
Bomba was found shot on the top level of a parking garage at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in Silver Spring. He later died from his injuries at an area hospital.
The Montgomery County Police Department said the first officer arrived within three to four minutes, but by then, the 38-year-old officer was down, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The D.C. medical examiner’s office deemed Bomba’s shooting to be self-inflicted.
Officer Bomba was wearing his body-worn camera, but it had not been activated, officials said.
