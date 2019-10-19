Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Head Coach Ed DeChellis is entering his ninth season at Navy.
Last year, the Midshipmen slumped to a 12-19 record after winning 20 games the previous year.
Center Evan Wieck, the only senior on the roster, will provide an inside presence and leadership to a young Navy squad.
Navy’s schedule features the Veterans Classic doubleheader on Nov 8th. The-non conference schedule also includes a matchup with the defending NCAA Champions, Virginia, on Dec. 29th.
You must log in to post a comment.