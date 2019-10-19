  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Navy, Navy Men's Basketball, NCAA, NCAA Men's Basketball, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Head Coach Ed DeChellis is entering his ninth season at Navy.

Last year, the Midshipmen slumped to a 12-19 record after winning 20 games the previous year.

Center Evan Wieck, the only senior on the roster, will provide an inside presence and leadership to a young Navy squad.

Navy’s schedule features the Veterans Classic doubleheader on Nov 8th. The-non conference schedule also includes a matchup with the defending NCAA Champions, Virginia, on Dec. 29th.

Comments