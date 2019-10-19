BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last week, it was the winless Cincinnati Bengals. The week before, it was the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were down to their third-string quarterback.

Week 7 of the NFL regular season offers a trip to Seattle and a matchup with the Seahawks- the first true test since Week 3 for the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens.

If you look at Baltimore’s schedule so far this year, the team has yet to beat a quality opponent. Go down the list of wins- Miami, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati.

This week is a chance, however, for the Ravens to show that they are indeed the real deal, and a force to be reckoned with in the AFC.

In the battle of potential MVP candidates, here are the two keys to a Baltimore victory in Seattle:

CONTAIN RUSSELL WILSON

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has asserted himself as an MVP candidate this season. Wilson has thrown for 14 touchdowns and 1,704 yards to date. Even more impressive, the 30-year-old quarterback has not thrown an interception this season. Not only can Wilson beat a defense through the air, but, like Lamar Jackson, he can do it on the ground. For the Ravens to have any shot of coming away with a win, the defense will need to step up in a big way.

One Of Lamar’s Toughest Tests

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will face arguably his toughest test this season. The Seahawks defense ranks 20th overall in the NFL. Yes, just 20th! Yet, this is one of Jackson’s toughest tests to date. The only team with a better defense this season that Jackson and the Ravens have faced has been the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently rank 15th overall. Not to mention, Seattle has one of the toughest stadiums to play in for a road team. The Ravens will need their quarterback to continue to carry the load Week 7 for a win.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for 4:25 p.m. Continue to stay with WJZ for all your Ravens coverage.