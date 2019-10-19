Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an application for a No Discharge Zone for an area that includes the Annapolis Harbor and several surrounding rivers that feed the Chesapeake Bay.
In a No Discharge Zone, boats with a hold are not permitted to discharge either treated or untreated boat sewage. Officials hope by keeping human waste out of area waterways, it will help to clean up an area that runs from Gibson Island to Deale.
The Maryland Departments of Natural Resources and the Environment will review the application and may apply to the Environmental Protection Agency for the designation of these waters as a No Discharge Zone.
You must log in to post a comment.