Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a suspicious death of a woman in Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Potee Street around 3:29 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female.
When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman with trauma to the body.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.