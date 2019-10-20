Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man walked into a hospital in South Baltimore with gunshot wounds late Saturday night.
At around 11 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area hospital where they found the man with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Officers believe the incident happened in the 1900 block of Hollins Street, where a crime scene was located.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
