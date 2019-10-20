Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Baltimore late Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of West North Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 8:32 p.m.
Once there, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the torso and the leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
