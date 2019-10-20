Comments
PARKVILLE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say a man was found shot death on Meteor Court Saturday night.
Police were called to the scene around 9:25p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found the man lying near the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Baltimore County EMS also responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police were not able to locate at suspect at the scene and homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have seen or head anything unusual around 9p.m. to call police are 410-307-2020.
A reward is being offered and anonymous tips can also be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
